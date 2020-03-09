Is It Crazy To Buy Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) And Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

The shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Outperform by CIBC in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. CIBC wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Norbord Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. CIBC was of a view that OSB is Neutral in its latest report on May 07, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that OSB is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $36.94. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $25.29 while ending the day at $25.71. During the trading session, a total of 614817.0 shares were traded which represents a -151.98% decline from the average session volume which is 243990.0 shares. OSB had ended its last session trading at $27.91. OSB 52-week low price stands at $19.46 while its 52-week high price is $33.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Norbord Inc. generated 20.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 84.62%. Norbord Inc. has the potential to record 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on February 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is now rated as Hold. Bernstein also rated TCOM as Downgrade on January 21, 2020, with its price target of $39 suggesting that TCOM could surge by 88.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.10% to reach $264.44/share. It started the day trading at $30.11 and traded between $28.60 and $29.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCOM’s 50-day SMA is 33.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.93. The stock has a high of $46.50 for the year while the low is $28.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.43%, as 17.38M OSB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.19% of Trip.com Group Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.86, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. sold more TCOM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. selling -1,209,650 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,951,406 shares of TCOM, with a total valuation of $1,476,418,675. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more TCOM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,027,415,323 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Trip.com Group Limited shares by 8.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,644,997 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,282,624 shares of Trip.com Group Limited which are valued at $502,673,754. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Trip.com Group Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 904,932 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,135,086 shares and is now valued at $454,160,313. Following these latest developments, around 4.00% of Trip.com Group Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.