Is It Crazy To Buy IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) And Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

The shares of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $73 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of IBERIABANK Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Keefe Bruyette advised investors in its research note published on November 07, 2019, to Mkt Perform the IBKC stock while also putting a $87 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Sandler O’Neill Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. Hovde Group was of a view that IBKC is Outperform in its latest report on November 16, 2018. Raymond James thinks that IBKC is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 25.44.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $56.015 while ending the day at $56.74. During the trading session, a total of 537450.0 shares were traded which represents a -41.13% decline from the average session volume which is 380820.0 shares. IBKC had ended its last session trading at $59.35. IBERIABANK Corporation currently has a market cap of $3.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.20, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.03, with a beta of 1.42. IBKC 52-week low price stands at $58.69 while its 52-week high price is $81.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.18%. IBERIABANK Corporation has the potential to record 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $160. Hovde Group also rated SBNY as Downgrade on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $161 suggesting that SBNY could surge by 27.07% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $124.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.47% to reach $159.06/share. It started the day trading at $121.91 and traded between $114.30 and $116.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBNY’s 50-day SMA is 139.25 while its 200-day SMA stands at 126.00. The stock has a high of $148.64 for the year while the low is $111.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.56 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.19%, as 1.20M IBKC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of Signature Bank shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.42, while the P/B ratio is 1.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 396.08K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.02% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SBNY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.14% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -55,430 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,788,699 shares of SBNY, with a total valuation of $679,468,501. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SBNY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $655,834,168 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Signature Bank shares by 14.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,235,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 404,675 shares of Signature Bank which are valued at $459,136,034. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Signature Bank shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 672,061 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,059,928 shares and is now valued at $434,173,184. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Signature Bank stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.