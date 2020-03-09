Is It Crazy To Buy Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) And Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

The shares of Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 24, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $12 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Energy Recovery Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Inc. Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2017. That day the B. Riley FBR Inc. set price target on the stock to $20. JMP Securities was of a view that ERII is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on September 05, 2017. Iberia thinks that ERII is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 26, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.46.

The shares of the company added by 9.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.87 while ending the day at $10.50. During the trading session, a total of 564450.0 shares were traded which represents a -231.39% decline from the average session volume which is 170330.0 shares. ERII had ended its last session trading at $9.61. Energy Recovery Inc. currently has a market cap of $529.73 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 42.17, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.11, with a beta of 3.76. Energy Recovery Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 ERII 52-week low price stands at $7.72 while its 52-week high price is $12.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Energy Recovery Inc. generated 29.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 600.0%. Energy Recovery Inc. has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on February 03, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.28% to reach $3.09/share. It started the day trading at $2.67 and traded between $1.90 and $2.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DYNT’s 50-day SMA is 1.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.18. The stock has a high of $3.70 for the year while the low is $0.63. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18183.62 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.05%, as 16,538 ERII shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.23% of Dynatronics Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 528.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.35%. Looking further, the stock has raised 219.18% over the past 90 days while it gained 85.66% over the last six months.

First Light Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more DYNT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $123,523 worth of shares.

Similarly, Perritt Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Dynatronics Corporation shares by 60.23% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 70,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -106,000 shares of Dynatronics Corporation which are valued at $68,600. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Dynatronics Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,600 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 50,100 shares and is now valued at $49,098. Following these latest developments, around 26.00% of Dynatronics Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.