Is It Crazy To Buy Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) And Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)

The shares of Diamondback Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 14, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $110 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diamondback Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Imperial Capital Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. That day the Imperial Capital set price target on the stock to $88. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that FANG is Outperform in its latest report on July 18, 2019. MKM Partners thinks that FANG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 33 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $120.71. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -14.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 16.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -16.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $47.50 while ending the day at $48.56. During the trading session, a total of 6.87 million shares were traded which represents a -198.65% decline from the average session volume which is 2.3 million shares. FANG had ended its last session trading at $58.21. Diamondback Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $9.21 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 34.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.80, with a beta of 1.11. Diamondback Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 FANG 52-week low price stands at $57.00 while its 52-week high price is $114.14.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.93 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Diamondback Energy Inc. generated 128.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.98%. Diamondback Energy Inc. has the potential to record 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.35% to reach $3.35/share. It started the day trading at $2.75 and traded between $2.54 and $2.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HL’s 50-day SMA is 3.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.27. The stock has a high of $3.51 for the year while the low is $1.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 26.22 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.88%, as 29.07M FANG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.66% of Hecla Mining Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 45.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more HL shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.01% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 2,078,826 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,923,238 shares of HL, with a total valuation of $163,387,411. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $136,206,693 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Hecla Mining Company shares by 2.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 33,390,173 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 716,038 shares of Hecla Mining Company which are valued at $101,172,224. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Hecla Mining Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 899,164 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 28,883,482 shares and is now valued at $87,516,950. Following these latest developments, around 1.78% of Hecla Mining Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.