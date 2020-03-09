Is It Crazy To Buy Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) And The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

The shares of Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $65 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Datadog Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on February 11, 2020, to Buy the DDOG stock while also putting a $54 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rosenblatt Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2019. That day the Rosenblatt set price target on the stock to $50. Needham was of a view that DDOG is Buy in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that DDOG is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 58.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $43.08 while ending the day at $43.62. During the trading session, a total of 3.98 million shares were traded which represents a -35.95% decline from the average session volume which is 2.93 million shares. DDOG had ended its last session trading at $47.30. Datadog Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 DDOG 52-week low price stands at $27.55 while its 52-week high price is $50.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Datadog Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $26.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.33% to reach $28.26/share. It started the day trading at $26.39 and traded between $25.62 and $26.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KHC’s 50-day SMA is 29.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.47. The stock has a high of $33.78 for the year while the low is $24.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 24.87%, as 19.93M DDOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.30% of The Kraft Heinz Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.11% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 325,634,818 shares of KHC, with a total valuation of $9,508,536,686. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,607,023,489 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Kraft Heinz Company shares by 1.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,207,574 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 396,325 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company which are valued at $882,061,161. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Kraft Heinz Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 177,453 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 27,316,523 shares and is now valued at $797,642,472. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of The Kraft Heinz Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.