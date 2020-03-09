Is It Crazy To Buy BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) And Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

The shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on January 23, 2020. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BOK Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on December 20, 2019, to Neutral the BOKF stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $88. The stock was given Buy rating by DA Davidson in its report released on July 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 92. Raymond James was of a view that BOKF is Outperform in its latest report on August 15, 2018. Hovde Group thinks that BOKF is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 26, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $85.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -27.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.36.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $63.84 while ending the day at $65.13. During the trading session, a total of 601691.0 shares were traded which represents a -232.76% decline from the average session volume which is 180820.0 shares. BOKF had ended its last session trading at $70.46. BOK Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.32, with a beta of 1.18. BOKF 52-week low price stands at $69.50 while its 52-week high price is $89.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.05%. BOK Financial Corporation has the potential to record 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $97. Barclays also rated VLO as Initiated on January 14, 2020, with its price target of $116 suggesting that VLO could surge by 41.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.70/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.25% to reach $107.00/share. It started the day trading at $63.67 and traded between $58.22 and $63.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VLO’s 50-day SMA is 84.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 85.32. The stock has a high of $101.99 for the year while the low is $60.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.37%, as 7.60M BOKF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Valero Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.77, while the P/B ratio is 1.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more VLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 567,090 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,052,213 shares of VLO, with a total valuation of $2,870,942,078. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more VLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,968,286,843 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Valero Energy Corporation shares by 1.89% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,557,904 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 399,266 shares of Valero Energy Corporation which are valued at $1,817,546,886. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… increased its Valero Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,509,619 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,678,791 shares and is now valued at $816,018,869. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Valero Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.