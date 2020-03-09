Is It Crazy To Buy Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) And TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

The shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $85 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bandwidth Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on December 03, 2019, to Buy the BAND stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on December 03, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that BAND is Underweight in its latest report on September 19, 2019. Dougherty & Company thinks that BAND is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 10, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $88.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.04% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.08.

The shares of the company added by 4.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $59.62 while ending the day at $64.36. During the trading session, a total of 655140.0 shares were traded which represents a -175.54% decline from the average session volume which is 237770.0 shares. BAND had ended its last session trading at $61.73. Bandwidth Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.00 BAND 52-week low price stands at $42.61 while its 52-week high price is $90.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bandwidth Inc. generated 185.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -157.14%. Bandwidth Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. JP Morgan also rated TPIC as Downgrade on February 11, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that TPIC could surge by 25.66% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.65% to reach $29.00/share. It started the day trading at $22.58 and traded between $21.16 and $21.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TPIC’s 50-day SMA is 21.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.75. The stock has a high of $31.41 for the year while the low is $15.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.68 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.91%, as 2.92M BAND shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.21% of TPI Composites Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 521.65K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 21.88% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TPIC shares, increasing its portfolio by 10.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 211,362 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,193,124 shares of TPIC, with a total valuation of $45,507,323. Handelsbanken Fonder AB meanwhile sold more TPIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $45,434,428 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its TPI Composites Inc. shares by 7.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,476,928 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,654 shares of TPI Composites Inc. which are valued at $30,646,256. Following these latest developments, around 1.58% of TPI Composites Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.