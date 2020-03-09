Is Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Worth A Bite?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -3.71% on 03/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.40 before closing at $6.49. Intraday shares traded counted 108.66 million, which was -79.88% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 60.41M. F’s previous close was $6.74 while the outstanding shares total 4.14B. The firm has a beta of 1.16, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 209.35,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 19.88, with weekly volatility at 4.46% and ATR at 0.27. The F stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.67 and a $10.56 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Ford Motor Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ford Motor Company (F) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For F, the company has in raw cash 17.5 billion on their books with 53.95 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 114.05 billion million total, with 98.13 billion as their total liabilities.

F were able to record 10.01 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 834.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 17.64 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ford Motor Company (F)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ford Motor Company recorded a total of 39.72 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.23% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 34.81 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 4.9 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 4.14B with the revenue now reading -0.43 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.17 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on F sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of F attractive?

In related news, Director, LECHLEITER JOHN C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.14, for a total value of 81,400. As the purchase deal closes, the President and CEO, HACKETT JAMES P now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 177,200. Also, President and CEO, HACKETT JAMES P sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 9.29 per share, with a total market value of 185,800. Following this completion of disposal, the President and CEO, HACKETT JAMES P now holds 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 178,400. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 23.80%.

5 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ford Motor Company. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the F stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.36.