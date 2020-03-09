Is A Downturn Overdue? The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)?

The shares of The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $251 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Home Depot Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on February 26, 2020, to Market Perform the HD stock while also putting a $244 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $235. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on December 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 210. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that HD is Outperform in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Nomura thinks that HD is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 224.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $255.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.68% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $222.25 while ending the day at $228.51. During the trading session, a total of 7.37 million shares were traded which represents a -47.64% decline from the average session volume which is 4.99 million shares. HD had ended its last session trading at $234.81. The Home Depot Inc. currently has a market cap of $256.14 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.97, with a beta of 0.94. HD 52-week low price stands at $179.52 while its 52-week high price is $247.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Home Depot Inc. generated 2.19 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 0.44%. The Home Depot Inc. has the potential to record 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) is now rated as Underweight. Stifel also rated TGE as Downgrade on October 11, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that TGE could surge by 4.27% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.74/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.20% to reach $21.53/share. It started the day trading at $21.59 and traded between $20.50 and $20.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGE’s 50-day SMA is 22.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.38. The stock has a high of $25.96 for the year while the low is $14.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.97%, as 7.89M HD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.52% of Tallgrass Energy LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.64, while the P/B ratio is 2.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.62%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.20% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ALPS Advisors, Inc. sold more TGE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ALPS Advisors, Inc. selling -107,455 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,878,380 shares of TGE, with a total valuation of $421,176,658. Barclays Bank Plc (Private Bankin… meanwhile bought more TGE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $243,617,615 worth of shares.

Similarly, Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC decreased its Tallgrass Energy LP shares by 61.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,504,455 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,751,943 shares of Tallgrass Energy LP which are valued at $167,424,391. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its Tallgrass Energy LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,417,057 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,771,159 shares and is now valued at $151,064,557. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Tallgrass Energy LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.