Is A Downturn Overdue? So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY), Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)?

The shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of So-Young International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on May 28, 2019, to Buy the SY stock while also putting a $16.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on May 28, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $120.28. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.70.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.24 while ending the day at $11.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.07 million shares were traded which represents a -99.42% decline from the average session volume which is 535700.0 shares. SY had ended its last session trading at $12.22. So-Young International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.40 SY 52-week low price stands at $8.38 while its 52-week high price is $22.80.

The So-Young International Inc. generated 87.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. So-Young International Inc. has the potential to record 0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) is now rated as Sector Weight. DA Davidson also rated RDFN as Upgrade on December 10, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that RDFN could surge by 9.5% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.37% to reach $29.17/share. It started the day trading at $28.31 and traded between $25.125 and $26.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDFN’s 50-day SMA is 25.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.95. The stock has a high of $32.77 for the year while the low is $14.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.95%, as 12.81M SY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.61% of Redfin Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.44%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.00% over the past 90 days while it gained 58.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RDFN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 172,433 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,011,933 shares of RDFN, with a total valuation of $267,920,330. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile bought more RDFN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $194,683,040 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Redfin Corporation shares by 12.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,861,547 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 890,024 shares of Redfin Corporation which are valued at $191,271,439. In the same vein, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its Redfin Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 128,347 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,057,900 shares and is now valued at $171,718,707. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Redfin Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.