Is A Downturn Overdue? Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX), Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)?

The shares of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $19 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Shell Midstream Partners L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 07, 2020, to Underweight the SHLX stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Underperform rating by Mizuho in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 19. Credit Suisse was of a view that SHLX is Underperform in its latest report on June 11, 2019. Mizuho thinks that SHLX is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.15% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $14.82 while ending the day at $15.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a -134.59% decline from the average session volume which is 981850.0 shares. SHLX had ended its last session trading at $16.09. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. currently has a market cap of $3.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.26, with a beta of 1.14. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.84, while its quick ratio hovers at 7.80 SHLX 52-week low price stands at $15.81 while its 52-week high price is $22.70.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Shell Midstream Partners L.P. generated 290.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.03%. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. has the potential to record 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on September 04, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. Wells Fargo also rated INAP as Upgrade on March 21, 2019, with its price target of $8 suggesting that INAP could surge by 91.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.88% to reach $5.25/share. It started the day trading at $0.57 and traded between $0.4263 and $0.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INAP's 50-day SMA is 0.9700 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9800. The stock has a high of $5.99 for the year while the low is $0.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.76%, as 2.81M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.35% of Internap Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 363.67K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -31.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.87% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Gabelli Funds LLC sold more INAP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -10.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Gabelli Funds LLC selling -280,262 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,401,350 shares of INAP, with a total valuation of $2,401,350. GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more INAP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,229,162 worth of shares.

Similarly, Solas Capital Management LLC decreased its Internap Corporation shares by 17.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 934,322 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -201,313 shares of Internap Corporation which are valued at $934,322. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Internap Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,015 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 797,837 shares and is now valued at $797,837. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of Internap Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.