Is A Downturn Overdue? Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS), Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)?

The shares of Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2020. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pinterest Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $30. The stock was given Overweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. Bernstein was of a view that PINS is Mkt Perform in its latest report on January 10, 2020. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that PINS is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.82 while ending the day at $18.51. During the trading session, a total of 12.3 million shares were traded which represents a 8.16% incline from the average session volume which is 13.39 million shares. PINS had ended its last session trading at $18.94. Pinterest Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.70 PINS 52-week low price stands at $17.39 while its 52-week high price is $36.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Pinterest Inc. generated 649.67 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -450.0%. Pinterest Inc. has the potential to record -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Piper Sandler also rated UAA as Downgrade on February 12, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that UAA could surge by 29.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.25/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.68% to reach $17.96/share. It started the day trading at $13.12 and traded between $12.49 and $12.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAA’s 50-day SMA is 18.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.84. The stock has a high of $27.72 for the year while the low is $13.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 35.19 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.44%, as 31.87M PINS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.35% of Under Armour Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 62.22, while the P/B ratio is 2.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more UAA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -1,481,975 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,616,593 shares of UAA, with a total valuation of $496,762,847. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more UAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $425,366,673 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by 41.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,734,634 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,755,077 shares of Under Armour Inc. which are valued at $256,984,914. In the same vein, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,010,400 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,765,400 shares and is now valued at $217,245,772. Following these latest developments, around 0.33% of Under Armour Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.