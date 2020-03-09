Is A Downturn Overdue? Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI), cbdMD Inc. (NYSE:YCBD)?

The shares of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 21, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $9 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens & Minor Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on September 06, 2019, to Neutral the OMI stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 10, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $4.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on January 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Barclays was of a view that OMI is Underweight in its latest report on November 01, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that OMI is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $5.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.40% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.36 while ending the day at $5.61. During the trading session, a total of 3.19 million shares were traded which represents a -65.06% decline from the average session volume which is 1.93 million shares. OMI had ended its last session trading at $5.93. Owens & Minor Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 OMI 52-week low price stands at $2.43 while its 52-week high price is $8.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens & Minor Inc. generated 67.03 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 91.67%. Owens & Minor Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $0.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.09% to reach $5.80/share. It started the day trading at $0.96 and traded between $0.90 and $0.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YCBD’s 50-day SMA is 1.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.58. The stock has a high of $7.24 for the year while the low is $0.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.45 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.31%, as 1.24M OMI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.27% of cbdMD Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 816.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more YCBD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,832 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 871,668 shares of YCBD, with a total valuation of $906,535. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more YCBD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $600,476 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of cbdMD Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.