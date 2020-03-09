Is A Downturn Overdue? HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI), Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)?

The shares of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by UBS in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $110 price target. UBS wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HEICO Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The Benchmark Company advised investors in its research note published on January 16, 2020, to Buy the HEI stock while also putting a $144 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $134. The stock was given Underperform rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on July 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 105. Robert W. Baird was of a view that HEI is Outperform in its latest report on May 23, 2019. Vertical Research thinks that HEI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $131.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.89.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.66% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $102.08 while ending the day at $105.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.68 million shares were traded which represents a -154.75% decline from the average session volume which is 660620.0 shares. HEI had ended its last session trading at $111.39. HEICO Corporation currently has a market cap of $13.78 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.95, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.92, with a beta of 0.71. HEICO Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 HEI 52-week low price stands at $89.25 while its 52-week high price is $147.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HEICO Corporation generated 63.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.58%. HEICO Corporation has the potential to record 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. SunTrust also rated AERI as Initiated on January 09, 2020, with its price target of $32 suggesting that AERI could surge by 60.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.24% to reach $38.33/share. It started the day trading at $16.49 and traded between $14.8701 and $15.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AERI’s 50-day SMA is 21.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.34. The stock has a high of $50.10 for the year while the low is $16.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.72%, as 12.50M HEI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.31% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 915.81K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP sold more AERI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP selling -131,244 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,241,041 shares of AERI, with a total valuation of $127,816,520. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AERI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $84,969,492 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 1.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,168,421 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,529 shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $64,889,262. In the same vein, Partner Fund Management LP decreased its Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 583,844 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,431,499 shares and is now valued at $49,797,100. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.