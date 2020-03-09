Is A Downturn Overdue? FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC), The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)?

The shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $95 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FMC Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Exane BNP Paribas Markets when it published its report on September 18, 2019. That day the Exane BNP Paribas set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 103. Goldman was of a view that FMC is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that FMC is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 28.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $88.30 while ending the day at $90.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.13 million shares were traded which represents a -25.5% decline from the average session volume which is 898370.0 shares. FMC had ended its last session trading at $94.83. FMC Corporation currently has a market cap of $12.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.20, with a beta of 1.38. FMC Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 FMC 52-week low price stands at $70.62 while its 52-week high price is $108.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FMC Corporation generated 339.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.27%. FMC Corporation has the potential to record 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on January 23, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.67% to reach $31.13/share. It started the day trading at $18.70 and traded between $17.29 and $17.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMPL’s 50-day SMA is 24.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.87. The stock has a high of $31.34 for the year while the low is $18.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.79%, as 5.50M FMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.52% of The Simply Good Foods Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.35, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.90% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.55% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SMPL shares, increasing its portfolio by 59.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,914,621 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,841,866 shares of SMPL, with a total valuation of $180,127,662. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SMPL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $124,843,925 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its The Simply Good Foods Company shares by 19.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,569,089 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,095,018 shares of The Simply Good Foods Company which are valued at $104,951,974. In the same vein, Janus Capital Management LLC decreased its The Simply Good Foods Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 242,552 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,169,451 shares and is now valued at $95,772,289. Following these latest developments, around 11.90% of The Simply Good Foods Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.