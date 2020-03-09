Is A Downturn Overdue? Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC), TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)?

The shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $88 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Centene Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Outperform the CNC stock while also putting a $90 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on January 28, 2020. That day the Bernstein set price target on the stock to $103. Deutsche Bank was of a view that CNC is Buy in its latest report on September 12, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CNC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 69.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $81.22. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $56.33 while ending the day at $58.56. During the trading session, a total of 8.6 million shares were traded which represents a -52.67% decline from the average session volume which is 5.63 million shares. CNC had ended its last session trading at $59.72. Centene Corporation currently has a market cap of $35.04 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.63, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.37, with a beta of 1.08. Centene Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.09, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 CNC 52-week low price stands at $41.62 while its 52-week high price is $68.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Centene Corporation generated 12.12 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -90.41%. Centene Corporation has the potential to record 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on September 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that TrueCar Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) is now rated as Hold. The Benchmark Company also rated TRUE as Downgrade on March 25, 2019, with its price target of $11 suggesting that TRUE could surge by 31.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.08% to reach $3.53/share. It started the day trading at $2.57 and traded between $2.41 and $2.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRUE’s 50-day SMA is 3.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.35. The stock has a high of $7.28 for the year while the low is $2.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.03%, as 12.98M CNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.34% of TrueCar Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.02% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Caledonia (Private) Investments P… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,626,859 shares of TRUE, with a total valuation of $68,919,378.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its TrueCar Inc. shares by 42.56% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,729,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,904,377 shares of TrueCar Inc. which are valued at $35,997,315. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of TrueCar Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.