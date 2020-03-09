Expensive Market, What To Buy? The Southern Company (NYSE:SO), First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

The shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $71 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Southern Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2019. Evercore ISI was of a view that SO is Underperform in its latest report on August 09, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that SO is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $67.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -5.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.04% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $63.50 while ending the day at $66.87. During the trading session, a total of 9.75 million shares were traded which represents a -86.83% decline from the average session volume which is 5.22 million shares. SO had ended its last session trading at $67.57. The Southern Company currently has a market cap of $71.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.07, with a beta of 0.41. The Southern Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.70, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SO 52-week low price stands at $49.93 while its 52-week high price is $71.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Southern Company generated 1.98 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.34 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -159.26%. The Southern Company has the potential to record 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is now rated as Neutral. Wells Fargo also rated FRC as Downgrade on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $100 suggesting that FRC could surge by 18.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $99.87/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.97% to reach $116.15/share. It started the day trading at $97.93 and traded between $92.78 and $94.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FRC’s 50-day SMA is 113.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 103.56. The stock has a high of $122.34 for the year while the low is $87.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.17%, as 9.04M SO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.28% of First Republic Bank shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.26, while the P/B ratio is 1.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -13.92% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more FRC shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.83% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 259,831 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,419,797 shares of FRC, with a total valuation of $1,598,867,091. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more FRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,255,955,612 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its First Republic Bank shares by 0.10% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,554,046 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -9,718 shares of First Republic Bank which are valued at $1,059,352,620. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its First Republic Bank shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 72,013 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,109,184 shares and is now valued at $899,146,322. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of First Republic Bank stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.