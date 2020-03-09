Expensive Market, What To Buy? Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM), Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

The shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on September 05, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 07, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $50. CLSA was of a view that TSM is Outperform in its latest report on November 30, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that TSM is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $64.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $53.97 while ending the day at $55.07. During the trading session, a total of 12.51 million shares were traded which represents a -51.83% decline from the average session volume which is 8.24 million shares. TSM had ended its last session trading at $55.73. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited currently has a market cap of $280.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 24.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.08, with a beta of 0.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 TSM 52-week low price stands at $37.18 while its 52-week high price is $60.64.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited generated 14.52 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 47.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has the potential to record 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) is now rated as Market Perform. Rodman & Renshaw also rated UUUU as Reiterated on September 22, 2016, with its price target of $5 suggesting that UUUU could surge by 63.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.65% to reach $3.33/share. It started the day trading at $1.26 and traded between $1.18 and $1.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UUUU’s 50-day SMA is 1.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.01. The stock has a high of $3.73 for the year while the low is $1.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.76%, as 14.02M TSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.44% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.87% over the last six months.