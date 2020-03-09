Expensive Market, What To Buy? Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU), iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

The shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sohu.com Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 01, 2017. The Benchmark Company was of a view that SOHU is Hold in its latest report on April 18, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that SOHU is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 31, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.45 while ending the day at $8.53. During the trading session, a total of 584380.0 shares were traded which represents a -44.04% decline from the average session volume which is 405710.0 shares. SOHU had ended its last session trading at $9.00. Sohu.com Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 SOHU 52-week low price stands at $8.79 while its 52-week high price is $21.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sohu.com Limited generated 258.11 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 167.27%. Sohu.com Limited has the potential to record -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CLSA published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.24% to reach $171.20/share. It started the day trading at $23.05 and traded between $20.93 and $21.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IQ’s 50-day SMA is 23.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.64. The stock has a high of $28.00 for the year while the low is $15.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 33.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.25%, as 35.01M SOHU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.89% of iQIYI Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.15%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. sold more IQ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. selling -3,821,559 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,694,629 shares of IQ, with a total valuation of $1,038,488,549. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile sold more IQ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $244,051,240 worth of shares.

Similarly, Schroder Investment Management (H… increased its iQIYI Inc. shares by 3.50% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,046,853 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 339,844 shares of iQIYI Inc. which are valued at $223,442,011. In the same vein, DWS Investment GmbH increased its iQIYI Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 101,950 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,912,639 shares and is now valued at $175,977,091. Following these latest developments, around 51.33% of iQIYI Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.