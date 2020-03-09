Expensive Market, What To Buy? Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV), Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

The shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on July 25, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $2.15 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gold Standard Ventures Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on June 16, 2015. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $1.10. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on October 03, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $1.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.60% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.62 while ending the day at $0.63. During the trading session, a total of 1.15 million shares were traded which represents a -34.68% decline from the average session volume which is 857580.0 shares. GSV had ended its last session trading at $0.67. GSV 52-week low price stands at $0.59 while its 52-week high price is $1.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Gold Standard Ventures Corp generated 11.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Credit Suisse also rated SPCE as Downgrade on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $25 suggesting that SPCE could surge by 31.58% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.05% to reach $31.67/share. It started the day trading at $23.28 and traded between $21.00 and $21.67 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $42.49 for the year while the low is $6.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.54%, as 19.27M GSV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 35.89% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 18.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.91%. Looking further, the stock has raised 200.14% over the past 90 days while it gained 109.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought more SPCE shares, increasing its portfolio by 19.37% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchasing 892,600 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,500,000 shares of SPCE, with a total valuation of $94,325,000. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPCE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,209,017 worth of shares.

Similarly, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by 31.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,187,030 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,003,212 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. which are valued at $71,807,565. In the same vein, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers LLC increased its Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 170,878 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,465,151 shares and is now valued at $59,427,340. Following these latest developments, around 72.54% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.