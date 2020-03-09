Expensive Market, What To Buy? Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

The shares of Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $133 price target. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fortinet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on February 07, 2020, to Market Perform the FTNT stock while also putting a $138 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $132. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 133. DA Davidson was of a view that FTNT is Buy in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that FTNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 120.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $129.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.48% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $97.68 while ending the day at $99.50. During the trading session, a total of 3.42 million shares were traded which represents a -160.89% decline from the average session volume which is 1.31 million shares. FTNT had ended its last session trading at $104.00. Fortinet Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 53.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.98, with a beta of 1.18. Fortinet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 FTNT 52-week low price stands at $68.87 while its 52-week high price is $121.82.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fortinet Inc. generated 1.02 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 59.7%. Fortinet Inc. has the potential to record 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8.25. Cowen also rated DNOW as Reiterated on August 05, 2019, with its price target of $10 suggesting that DNOW could surge by 28.28% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.64/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.37% to reach $11.28/share. It started the day trading at $8.57 and traded between $7.88 and $8.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DNOW’s 50-day SMA is 10.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.67. The stock has a high of $15.72 for the year while the low is $8.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.60%, as 7.51M FTNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.98% of NOW Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DNOW shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 24,536 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,488,249 shares of DNOW, with a total valuation of $114,997,372. Baillie Gifford & Co. meanwhile sold more DNOW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $105,296,892 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its NOW Inc. shares by 1.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,154,825 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 126,380 shares of NOW Inc. which are valued at $101,649,798. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its NOW Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 72,601 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,086,353 shares and is now valued at $90,954,394. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of NOW Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.