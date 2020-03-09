Expensive Market, What To Buy? bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE), Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

The shares of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of bluebird bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $100. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on February 03, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 120. Oppenheimer was of a view that BLUE is Outperform in its latest report on December 13, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that BLUE is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 119.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.96.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $66.84 while ending the day at $68.16. During the trading session, a total of 673531.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.86% incline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. BLUE had ended its last session trading at $72.00. bluebird bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.20 BLUE 52-week low price stands at $63.95 while its 52-week high price is $163.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$4.04 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The bluebird bio Inc. generated 327.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 25.99%. bluebird bio Inc. has the potential to record -15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on June 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) is now rated as Market Perform. B. Riley FBR also rated WTTR as Reiterated on February 28, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that WTTR could surge by 48.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.83% to reach $10.39/share. It started the day trading at $5.85 and traded between $5.35 and $5.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTTR’s 50-day SMA is 7.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.76. The stock has a high of $12.75 for the year while the low is $5.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.98%, as 2.28M BLUE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.83% of Select Energy Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 127.86, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 357.06K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.45% over the last six months.

This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,191,331 shares of WTTR, with a total valuation of $112,691,664. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WTTR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $26,892,695 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Select Energy Services Inc. shares by 6.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,216,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 204,086 shares of Select Energy Services Inc. which are valued at $22,388,121. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Select Energy Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 34,387 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,075,805 shares and is now valued at $21,407,603. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Select Energy Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.