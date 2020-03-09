Expensive Market, What To Buy? Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT), Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

The shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on June 17, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $4 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. FBR & Co. advised investors in its research note published on February 27, 2017, to Outperform the AHT stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on January 11, 2017. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $8. Credit Suisse was of a view that AHT is Neutral in its latest report on July 21, 2016. FBR Capital thinks that AHT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 29, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.24. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.18% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.85 while ending the day at $1.85. During the trading session, a total of 946865.0 shares were traded which represents a -79.13% decline from the average session volume which is 528580.0 shares. AHT had ended its last session trading at $1.97. AHT 52-week low price stands at $1.83 while its 52-week high price is $5.81.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -18.18%. Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. has the potential to record 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Imperial Capital also rated DS as Upgrade on March 18, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that DS could surge by 71.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.59/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.36% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.64 and traded between $2.19 and $2.27 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DS’s 50-day SMA is 3.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.21. The stock has a high of $5.62 for the year while the low is $2.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.86%, as 6.99M AHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.68% of Drive Shack Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 412.39K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 16.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more DS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 3,440 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,951,005 shares of DS, with a total valuation of $37,614,799. American Assets Capital Advisers … meanwhile sold more DS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,922,034 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Drive Shack Inc. shares by 44.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,868,151 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,183,622 shares of Drive Shack Inc. which are valued at $14,621,611. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Drive Shack Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 212,907 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,779,705 shares and is now valued at $14,287,285. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Drive Shack Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.