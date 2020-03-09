At Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), the Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -27.78% on 03/06/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.28 before closing at $1.30. Intraday shares traded counted 35.0 million, which was -119.18% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 15.97M. CPE’s previous close was $1.80 while the outstanding shares total 549.23M. The firm has a beta of 1.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.16, and a growth ratio of 0.45. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 15.85, with weekly volatility at 16.49% and ATR at 0.25. The CPE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.72 and a $8.52 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Callon Petroleum Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $714.00 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Callon Petroleum Company recorded a total of 196.09 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.44% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 20.76%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 177.72 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 18.38 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 549.23M with the revenue now reading -0.11 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of CPE attractive?

In related news, Director, WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.79, for a total value of 178,700. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, WEBSTER STEVEN A now bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 391,800. Also, Director, WEBSTER STEVEN A bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were cost at an average price of 2.05 per share, with a total market value of 205,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, WEBSTER STEVEN A now holds 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 525,150. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

14 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Callon Petroleum Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CPE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.31.