Analysts Turn Mixed On W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI), Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

The shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 08, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $10 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of W&T Offshore Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 23, 2018, to Neutral the WTI stock while also putting a $8.75 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on May 16, 2018. CapitalOne was of a view that WTI is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 12, 2018. CapitalOne thinks that WTI is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -9.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 7.65.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.98 while ending the day at $2.00. During the trading session, a total of 7.97 million shares were traded which represents a -186.74% decline from the average session volume which is 2.78 million shares. WTI had ended its last session trading at $2.23. WTI 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $7.18.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The W&T Offshore Inc. generated 32.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.59%. W&T Offshore Inc. has the potential to record 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. UBS also rated EMR as Initiated on December 12, 2019, with its price target of $78 suggesting that EMR could surge by 21.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $64.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.00% to reach $79.56/share. It started the day trading at $64.06 and traded between $61.22 and $62.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EMR’s 50-day SMA is 73.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.17. The stock has a high of $78.38 for the year while the low is $55.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.28%, as 5.39M WTI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.89% of Emerson Electric Co. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.71, while the P/B ratio is 4.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EMR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -56,472 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,814,093 shares of EMR, with a total valuation of $3,353,293,482. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more EMR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,107,724,426 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Emerson Electric Co. shares by 0.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,277,303 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,290 shares of Emerson Electric Co. which are valued at $2,097,133,214. In the same vein, Longview Partners LLP increased its Emerson Electric Co. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 42,706 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 16,854,366 shares and is now valued at $1,207,278,237. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Emerson Electric Co. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.