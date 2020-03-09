Analysts Turn Mixed On Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSE:SYN), Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

The shares of Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSE:SYN) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by FBR & Co. in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. FBR & Co. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Synthetic Biologics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. FBR Capital advised investors in its research note published on May 06, 2016, to Outperform the SYN stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from FBR Capital Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2016. That day the FBR Capital set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 13, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8. Maxim Group was of a view that SYN is Hold in its latest report on March 16, 2015. Maxim Group thinks that SYN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 02, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.40 while ending the day at $0.40. During the trading session, a total of 914100.0 shares were traded which represents a -279.44% decline from the average session volume which is 240910.0 shares. SYN had ended its last session trading at $0.44. SYN 52-week low price stands at $0.37 while its 52-week high price is $0.85.

The Synthetic Biologics Inc. generated 15.04 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink published a research note on November 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Stifel also rated GNCA as Resumed on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $13 suggesting that GNCA could surge by 85.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.56% to reach $16.40/share. It started the day trading at $2.59 and traded between $1.91 and $2.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GNCA’s 50-day SMA is 2.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.99. The stock has a high of $11.28 for the year while the low is $1.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 170316.86 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 39.81%, as 238,120 SYN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.98% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 234.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 37.71%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.49% over the last six months.

This move now sees The BVF Partners LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,100,305 shares of GNCA, with a total valuation of $4,347,631.

Similarly, Kingdon Capital Management LLC increased its Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares by 6.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 733,050 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 46,828 shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc. which are valued at $1,517,414. Following these latest developments, around 12.35% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.