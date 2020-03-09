Analysts Turn Mixed On SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

The shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $290 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SBA Communications Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Buy the SBAC stock while also putting a $280 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 19, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $249. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 14, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 260. JP Morgan was of a view that SBAC is Neutral in its latest report on August 01, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that SBAC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $305.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.57.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $276.79 while ending the day at $285.57. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -44.21% decline from the average session volume which is 727290.0 shares. SBAC had ended its last session trading at $300.32. SBAC 52-week low price stands at $181.50 while its 52-week high price is $309.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SBA Communications Corporation generated 138.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.05%. SBA Communications Corporation has the potential to record 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.19/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.35% to reach $13.90/share. It started the day trading at $13.03 and traded between $12.18 and $12.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GGAL’s 50-day SMA is 14.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.11. The stock has a high of $39.22 for the year while the low is $9.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -16.48%, as 1.99M SBAC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.66% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 6.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. bought more GGAL shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchasing 144,868 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,340,258 shares of GGAL, with a total valuation of $47,932,702. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more GGAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,643,950 worth of shares.

Similarly, INCA Investments LLC decreased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by 22.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,089,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -610,360 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. which are valued at $29,984,899. In the same vein, BlackRock Investment Management (… decreased its Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 543,566 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,651,297 shares and is now valued at $23,696,112. Following these latest developments, around 53.40% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.