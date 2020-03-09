Analysts Turn Mixed On Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

The shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Resolute Forest Products Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Outperform rating from CIBC Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by Sidoti in its report released on April 10, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. CIBC was of a view that RFP is Sector Outperform in its latest report on November 03, 2017. CIBC thinks that RFP is worth Sector Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.31. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -3.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.42% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.415 while ending the day at $2.48. During the trading session, a total of 514215.0 shares were traded which represents a -2.83% decline from the average session volume which is 500060.0 shares. RFP had ended its last session trading at $2.65. Resolute Forest Products Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 RFP 52-week low price stands at $2.58 while its 52-week high price is $8.31.

The Resolute Forest Products Inc. generated 3.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 238.1%.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is now rated as Underperform. JP Morgan also rated PTEN as Downgrade on December 13, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that PTEN could surge by 49.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.31% to reach $8.51/share. It started the day trading at $5.11 and traded between $4.21 and $4.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTEN’s 50-day SMA is 8.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.36. The stock has a high of $16.27 for the year while the low is $5.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.78%, as 16.35M RFP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.72% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PTEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 322,459 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,748,237 shares of PTEN, with a total valuation of $140,921,002. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PTEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $135,426,061 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,711,625 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 162,365 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. which are valued at $108,870,303. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,631,111 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,464,159 shares and is now valued at $91,025,422. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.