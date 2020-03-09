Analysts Turn Mixed On On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK), ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

The shares of On Deck Capital Inc. (NYSE:ONDK) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 21, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $3.50 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of On Deck Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on August 01, 2019, to Neutral the ONDK stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 30, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $4.25. B. Riley FBR was of a view that ONDK is Buy in its latest report on February 13, 2019. Maxim Group thinks that ONDK is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -4.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -11.82% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.74 while ending the day at $2.76. During the trading session, a total of 707784.0 shares were traded which represents a -47.76% decline from the average session volume which is 479000.0 shares. ONDK had ended its last session trading at $3.13. ONDK 52-week low price stands at $2.88 while its 52-week high price is $6.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -133.33%. On Deck Capital Inc. has the potential to record 0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $323. Even though the stock has been trading at $248.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.14% to reach $266.82/share. It started the day trading at $241.77 and traded between $230.50 and $237.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ANSS’s 50-day SMA is 270.12 while its 200-day SMA stands at 230.12. The stock has a high of $299.06 for the year while the low is $174.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.68%, as 2.69M ONDK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.17% of ANSYS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 45.53, while the P/B ratio is 5.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 637.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -5.70% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ANSS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 122,086 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,259,821 shares of ANSS, with a total valuation of $2,540,246,695. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ANSS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,212,855,177 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its ANSYS Inc. shares by 3.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,013,039 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -140,158 shares of ANSYS Inc. which are valued at $1,100,896,989. In the same vein, Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its ANSYS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,274,185 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,821,315 shares and is now valued at $1,048,301,344. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of ANSYS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.