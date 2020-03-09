Analysts Turn Mixed On National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV), PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

The shares of National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on February 19, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Oilwell Varco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on February 10, 2020, to Market Perform the NOV stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on November 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. Goldman was of a view that NOV is Buy in its latest report on October 30, 2019. Jefferies thinks that NOV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $26.66. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -10.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.18.

The shares of the company dipped by -13.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.20 while ending the day at $15.68. During the trading session, a total of 7.44 million shares were traded which represents a -133.89% decline from the average session volume which is 3.18 million shares. NOV had ended its last session trading at $18.07. National Oilwell Varco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 NOV 52-week low price stands at $17.53 while its 52-week high price is $29.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The National Oilwell Varco Inc. generated 1.17 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 253.85%. National Oilwell Varco Inc. has the potential to record 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $105. Barclays also rated PTC as Resumed on November 04, 2019, with its price target of $81 suggesting that PTC could surge by 29.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $69.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.19% to reach $94.80/share. It started the day trading at $68.18 and traded between $65.29 and $66.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PTC’s 50-day SMA is 80.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.06. The stock has a high of $102.47 for the year while the low is $62.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.89%, as 3.19M NOV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.08% of PTC Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 752.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PTC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 38,557 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,772,519 shares of PTC, with a total valuation of $812,291,779. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PTC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $763,287,386 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its PTC Inc. shares by 27.70% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,400,989 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 954,544 shares of PTC Inc. which are valued at $365,810,206. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its PTC Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 29,743 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,389,502 shares and is now valued at $281,735,406. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of PTC Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.