Analysts Turn Mixed On Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA), Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)

The shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on August 22, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Jumia Technologies AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $36. Stifel was of a view that JMIA is Buy in its latest report on May 13, 2019. Stifel thinks that JMIA is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.62 while ending the day at $3.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.94 million shares were traded which represents a 28.83% incline from the average session volume which is 2.72 million shares. JMIA had ended its last session trading at $3.97. Jumia Technologies AG debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 JMIA 52-week low price stands at $3.41 while its 52-week high price is $49.77.

The Jumia Technologies AG generated 252.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. Jumia Technologies AG has the potential to record -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Craig Hallum also rated ZAYO as Initiated on January 23, 2019, with its price target of $45 suggesting that ZAYO could surge by 0.03% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.96/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.09% to reach $35.00/share. It started the day trading at $34.99 and traded between $34.94 and $34.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZAYO’s 50-day SMA is 34.81 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.00. The stock has a high of $35.01 for the year while the low is $25.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.94%, as 18.06M JMIA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.79% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 46.90, while the P/B ratio is 5.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.74M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZAYO shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.48% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,705,951 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,391,644 shares of ZAYO, with a total valuation of $743,359,629. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ZAYO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $439,292,334 worth of shares.

Similarly, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares by 3.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,728,980 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 284,000 shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. which are valued at $303,332,055. In the same vein, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 823,944 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,081,670 shares and is now valued at $280,838,033. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.