Analysts Turn Mixed On Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT), Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

The shares of Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 04, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $38 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dynatrace Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on January 21, 2020, to Outperform the DT stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $28. UBS was of a view that DT is Buy in its latest report on August 26, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that DT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.62 while ending the day at $30.25. During the trading session, a total of 4.14 million shares were traded which represents a -74.15% decline from the average session volume which is 2.38 million shares. DT had ended its last session trading at $33.29. Dynatrace Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DT 52-week low price stands at $17.05 while its 52-week high price is $37.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dynatrace Inc. generated 188.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. Dynatrace Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $9.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.89% to reach $7.50/share. It started the day trading at $10.27 and traded between $9.64 and $10.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KRMD’s 50-day SMA is 6.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.35. The stock has a high of $10.70 for the year while the low is $1.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 185390.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.03%, as 202,131 DT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.95% of Repro Med Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 568.89, while the P/B ratio is 36.57. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 321.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.42%. Looking further, the stock has raised 116.49% over the past 90 days while it gained 184.44% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Horton Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,176,013 shares of KRMD, with a total valuation of $72,325,517. First Light Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more KRMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,875,003 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 3.90% of Repro Med Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.