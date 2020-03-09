Analysts Turn Mixed On Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM), Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

The shares of Black Stone Minerals L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Black Stone Minerals L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Neutral the BSM stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Wells Fargo was of a view that BSM is Market Perform in its latest report on October 04, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that BSM is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -1.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.85 while ending the day at $7.97. During the trading session, a total of 568610.0 shares were traded which represents a -12.6% decline from the average session volume which is 504980.0 shares. BSM had ended its last session trading at $8.50. Black Stone Minerals L.P. currently has a market cap of $1.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.33, with a beta of 0.65. Black Stone Minerals L.P. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.40 BSM 52-week low price stands at $8.10 while its 52-week high price is $18.77.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Black Stone Minerals L.P. generated 8.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 92.59%. Black Stone Minerals L.P. has the potential to record 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on February 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. RBC Capital Mkts also rated XERS as Initiated on July 16, 2018, with its price target of $24 suggesting that XERS could surge by 83.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.38% to reach $15.60/share. It started the day trading at $3.09 and traded between $2.59 and $2.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XERS’s 50-day SMA is 5.43 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.82. The stock has a high of $12.98 for the year while the low is $3.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -40.40%, as 1.27M BSM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.46% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 489.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.60 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.44% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Redmile Group LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,000,641 shares of XERS, with a total valuation of $19,114,083. Deerfield Management Company LP meanwhile bought more XERS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $16,455,564 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.