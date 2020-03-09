Analysts Turn Mixed On Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY), Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

The shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $100 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Best Buy Co. Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on October 08, 2019, to Strong Buy the BBY stock while also putting a $100 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on August 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Telsey Advisory Group was of a view that BBY is Market Perform in its latest report on July 25, 2019. Goldman thinks that BBY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 73.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 16 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $89.83. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 19.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $72.06 while ending the day at $73.82. During the trading session, a total of 3.04 million shares were traded which represents a -26.87% decline from the average session volume which is 2.4 million shares. BBY had ended its last session trading at $77.87. Best Buy Co. Inc. currently has a market cap of $20.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 1.15. Best Buy Co. Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BBY 52-week low price stands at $61.58 while its 52-week high price is $91.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.90 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Best Buy Co. Inc. generated 1.21 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.83%. Best Buy Co. Inc. has the potential to record 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $7. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.17% to reach $14.67/share. It started the day trading at $6.245 and traded between $5.5501 and $5.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DBD’s 50-day SMA is 10.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.11. The stock has a high of $14.66 for the year while the low is $6.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.09%, as 12.70M BBY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.86% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.47M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.05% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DBD shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 256,020 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,914,486 shares of DBD, with a total valuation of $125,625,734. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DBD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $99,792,322 worth of shares.

Similarly, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. increased its Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,278,056 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 109,300 shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated which are valued at $60,750,425. In the same vein, Sapience Investments LLC increased its Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 140,618 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,782,535 shares and is now valued at $32,026,978. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.