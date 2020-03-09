Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

The shares of Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $57 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Smartsheet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. First Analysis Sec advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Outperform the SMAR stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on November 11, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on October 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48. Stephens was of a view that SMAR is Overweight in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Wedbush thinks that SMAR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $52.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $42.18 while ending the day at $43.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -29.55% decline from the average session volume which is 1.28 million shares. SMAR had ended its last session trading at $46.51. Smartsheet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.01, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 SMAR 52-week low price stands at $34.58 while its 52-week high price is $55.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Smartsheet Inc. generated 513.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 54.17%. Smartsheet Inc. has the potential to record -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $96. Goldman also rated ABT as Initiated on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $96 suggesting that ABT could surge by 18.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.52/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.52% to reach $99.87/share. It started the day trading at $82.30 and traded between $78.09 and $81.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABT’s 50-day SMA is 86.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 84.33. The stock has a high of $92.45 for the year while the low is $72.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.80%, as 18.30M SMAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.04% of Abbott Laboratories shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.45, while the P/B ratio is 4.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.42M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ABT shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,245,808 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 148,783,982 shares of ABT, with a total valuation of $12,965,036,191. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more ABT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,906,884,992 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Abbott Laboratories shares by 2.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 83,656,249 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,496,183 shares of Abbott Laboratories which are valued at $7,289,805,538. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Abbott Laboratories shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 978,575 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 73,555,650 shares and is now valued at $6,409,639,341. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Abbott Laboratories stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.