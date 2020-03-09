Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

The shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $18 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Rattler Midstream LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Outperform the RTLR stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on June 17, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $23. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that RTLR is Sector Perform in its latest report on June 17, 2019. Raymond James thinks that RTLR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $20.93. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -8.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.68 while ending the day at $9.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a -252.93% decline from the average session volume which is 404120.0 shares. RTLR had ended its last session trading at $10.72. Rattler Midstream LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RTLR 52-week low price stands at $10.72 while its 52-week high price is $20.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. Rattler Midstream LP has the potential to record 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on February 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.25. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.00% to reach $6.28/share. It started the day trading at $5.94 and traded between $5.71 and $5.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NYMT’s 50-day SMA is 6.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.19. The stock has a high of $6.47 for the year while the low is $5.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.18%, as 7.48M RTLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.99% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.29, while the P/B ratio is 0.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.89M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -6.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NYMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,556,658 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,196,168 shares of NYMT, with a total valuation of $293,345,667. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NYMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $102,366,731 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 26.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,859,461 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,835,122 shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $56,257,577. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,495,162 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,405,228 shares and is now valued at $53,373,198. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.