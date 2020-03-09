Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY), Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $7.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 552.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.05.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.23 while ending the day at $2.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.04 million shares were traded which represents a 40.76% incline from the average session volume which is 1.75 million shares. ONCY had ended its last session trading at $2.77. ONCY 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $6.02.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Oncolytics Biotech Inc. generated 9.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.53%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wedbush published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (NYSE:PB) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $74. Raymond James also rated PB as Upgrade on January 30, 2020, with its price target of $78 suggesting that PB could surge by 16.25% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $65.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.38% to reach $75.08/share. It started the day trading at $65.085 and traded between $61.79 and $62.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PB’s 50-day SMA is 70.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 68.93. The stock has a high of $75.22 for the year while the low is $61.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.23%, as 3.76M ONCY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.13% of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 632.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PB shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,310,551 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,914,771 shares of PB, with a total valuation of $625,816,924. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $553,141,672 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares by 16.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,141,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 574,659 shares of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. which are valued at $290,761,380. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… increased its Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,773 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,250,167 shares and is now valued at $228,161,723. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Prosperity Bancshares Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.