Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

The shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $40 price target. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Beverage Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on July 01, 2019, to Outperform the FIZZ stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on June 04, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $48. Guggenheim was of a view that FIZZ is Sell in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Jefferies thinks that FIZZ is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 45.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $38.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.95.

The shares of the company added by 6.86% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $42.355 while ending the day at $45.15. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -281.62% decline from the average session volume which is 367780.0 shares. FIZZ had ended its last session trading at $42.25. National Beverage Corp. currently has a market cap of $1.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 17.92, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.70, with a beta of 1.24. National Beverage Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.20 FIZZ 52-week low price stands at $38.28 while its 52-week high price is $70.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National Beverage Corp. generated 261.66 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.75%. National Beverage Corp. has the potential to record 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is now rated as Neutral. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated SPPI as Downgrade on December 26, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that SPPI could surge by 69.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.95/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.42% to reach $9.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.9665 and traded between $2.71 and $2.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPPI’s 50-day SMA is 3.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.91. The stock has a high of $11.36 for the year while the low is $2.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -34.03%, as 6.77M FIZZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.32% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.88M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -62.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SPPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 692,567 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,483,649 shares of SPPI, with a total valuation of $44,233,632. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,729,358 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 41.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,416,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,559,800 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $16,232,480. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 497,048 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,842,001 shares and is now valued at $12,250,263. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.