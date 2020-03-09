Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR), Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX)

The shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $18 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ladder Capital Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2018. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17.50. BofA/Merrill was of a view that LADR is Buy in its latest report on January 16, 2018. FBR & Co. thinks that LADR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 05, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.01. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.88% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 33.26.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.37 while ending the day at $15.75. During the trading session, a total of 1.24 million shares were traded which represents a -91.46% decline from the average session volume which is 648650.0 shares. LADR had ended its last session trading at $16.42. Ladder Capital Corp currently has a market cap of $1.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.73, with a beta of 1.19. LADR 52-week low price stands at $13.83 while its 52-week high price is $18.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.32%. Ladder Capital Corp has the potential to record 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on January 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $0.25 and traded between $0.24 and $0.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLEX’s 50-day SMA is 0.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.35. The stock has a high of $1.87 for the year while the low is $0.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.79%, as 5.48M LADR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.09% of Lilis Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.21M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.87%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.59% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.91% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Värde Management LP selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,594,401 shares of LLEX, with a total valuation of $5,143,579.

Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Lilis Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.