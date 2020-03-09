Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR), Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

The shares of Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Immersion Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on August 02, 2019, to Buy the IMMR stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2019. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $13. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on February 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9.50. Craig Hallum was of a view that IMMR is Buy in its latest report on September 12, 2018. Craig Hallum thinks that IMMR is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -5.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -15.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.9425 while ending the day at $6.08. During the trading session, a total of 958732.0 shares were traded which represents a -352.27% decline from the average session volume which is 211980.0 shares. IMMR had ended its last session trading at $7.19. Immersion Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 9.00 IMMR 52-week low price stands at $6.40 while its 52-week high price is $10.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Immersion Corporation generated 86.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 600.0%. Immersion Corporation has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) is now rated as Outperform. Cowen also rated UNIT as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that UNIT could down by -12.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.30% to reach $8.50/share. It started the day trading at $9.91 and traded between $9.2943 and $9.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UNIT’s 50-day SMA is 8.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.24. The stock has a high of $12.79 for the year while the low is $5.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.27%, as 28.94M IMMR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.75% of Uniti Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.84%. Looking further, the stock has raised 39.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 27.73% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UNIT shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,834,090 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,100,391 shares of UNIT, with a total valuation of $177,875,475. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more UNIT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $174,174,463 worth of shares.

Similarly, Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (Priv… increased its Uniti Group Inc. shares by 156.58% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,281,553 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 8,105,175 shares of Uniti Group Inc. which are valued at $84,072,230. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC increased its Uniti Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,556,242 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,907,718 shares and is now valued at $56,385,855. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Uniti Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.