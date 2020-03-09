Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM), Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM)

The shares of Everspin Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on November 17, 2017. The Technology company has also assigned a $15 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Everspin Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on November 14, 2017, to Strong Buy the MRAM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on June 05, 2017. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $19.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by -25.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.54.

The shares of the company dipped by -25.44% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.30 while ending the day at $2.52. During the trading session, a total of 581581.0 shares were traded which represents a -416.32% decline from the average session volume which is 112640.0 shares. MRAM had ended its last session trading at $3.38. Everspin Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.50 MRAM 52-week low price stands at $3.36 while its 52-week high price is $9.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Everspin Technologies Inc. generated 14.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.76%.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.62/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.44% to reach $17.57/share. It started the day trading at $12.37 and traded between $11.90 and $12.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VRRM’s 50-day SMA is 15.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.30. The stock has a high of $17.20 for the year while the low is $10.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.08%, as 17.98M MRAM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.94% of Verra Mobility Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 58.83, while the P/B ratio is 5.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.37%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more VRRM shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 3,799,115 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,001,379 shares of VRRM, with a total valuation of $334,551,967. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VRRM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $185,057,966 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Verra Mobility Corporation shares by 11.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,180,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 831,835 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation which are valued at $130,322,231. In the same vein, GIC Pte Ltd. (Investment Manageme… increased its Verra Mobility Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,432,752 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,349,858 shares and is now valued at $117,083,238. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Verra Mobility Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.