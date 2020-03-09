Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)

The shares of DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DURECT Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $5. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on March 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. Laidlaw was of a view that DRRX is Buy in its latest report on October 20, 2017. Stifel thinks that DRRX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 20, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 0.90.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 310.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.37.

The shares of the company added by 8.47% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.81 while ending the day at $2.05. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -0.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.67 million shares. DRRX had ended its last session trading at $1.89. DURECT Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 DRRX 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $3.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DURECT Corporation generated 34.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -100.0%. DURECT Corporation has the potential to record -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) is now rated as Hold. B. Riley FBR also rated BTU as Downgrade on October 30, 2019, with its price target of $12 suggesting that BTU could surge by 55.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.91/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.30% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $4.97 and traded between $4.50 and $4.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTU’s 50-day SMA is 7.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.79. The stock has a high of $30.54 for the year while the low is $4.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.35%, as 7.70M DRRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.02% of Peabody Energy Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.62% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.92% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Elliott Management Corp. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,916,201 shares of BTU, with a total valuation of $195,473,519. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BTU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $44,739,289 worth of shares.

Similarly, Susquehanna Investment Group LLC increased its Peabody Energy Corporation shares by 1.07% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,182,829 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 65,600 shares of Peabody Energy Corporation which are valued at $41,795,924. In the same vein, Contrarian Capital Management LLC increased its Peabody Energy Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,643,792 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,536,399 shares and is now valued at $37,426,057. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Peabody Energy Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.