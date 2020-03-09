Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD), Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

The shares of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $50 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Mizuho advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Neutral the CSOD stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 19, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $70. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on January 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 71. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CSOD is Outperform in its latest report on November 07, 2019. Mizuho thinks that CSOD is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $61.82. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $36.12 while ending the day at $37.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -109.68% decline from the average session volume which is 600060.0 shares. CSOD had ended its last session trading at $38.76. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CSOD 52-week low price stands at $38.09 while its 52-week high price is $64.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. generated 215.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 109.3%. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. has the potential to record 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on November 05, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) is now rated as Buy. Piper Jaffray also rated APVO as Resumed on October 05, 2017, with its price target of $6 suggesting that APVO could surge by 86.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.70% to reach $2.73/share. It started the day trading at $0.4024 and traded between $0.37 and $0.38 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APVO’s 50-day SMA is 0.5600 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6800. The stock has a high of $1.48 for the year while the low is $0.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.48%, as 1.21M CSOD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.90% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 595.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought more APVO shares, increasing its portfolio by 22.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchasing 765,710 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,179,131 shares of APVO, with a total valuation of $2,465,687.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares by 9.81% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,379,859 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 212,524 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $1,404,117. Following these latest developments, around 8.08% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.