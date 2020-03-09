Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

The shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on January 29, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $16 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNX Midstream Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Equal Weight the CNXM stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $14. Robert W. Baird was of a view that CNXM is Neutral in its latest report on March 07, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that CNXM is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $16.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -2.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.83.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.155 while ending the day at $10.48. During the trading session, a total of 1.5 million shares were traded which represents a -167.8% decline from the average session volume which is 560070.0 shares. CNXM had ended its last session trading at $11.25. CNX Midstream Partners LP currently has a market cap of $1.01 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.30, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.91, with a beta of 1.22. CNX Midstream Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CNXM 52-week low price stands at $10.77 while its 52-week high price is $16.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CNX Midstream Partners LP generated 31000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 38.16%. CNX Midstream Partners LP has the potential to record 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Nomura published a research note on February 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is now rated as Reduce. Their price target on the stock stands at $230. Bernstein also rated NVDA as Upgrade on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $360 suggesting that NVDA could surge by 12.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $273.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.65% to reach $303.15/share. It started the day trading at $268.39 and traded between $258.00 and $266.04 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVDA’s 50-day SMA is 256.74 while its 200-day SMA stands at 198.68. The stock has a high of $316.32 for the year while the low is $132.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.48%, as 10.90M CNXM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.86% of NVIDIA Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 58.83, while the P/B ratio is 13.28. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.63M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.03 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.49%. Looking further, the stock has raised 27.04% over the past 90 days while it gained 48.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NVDA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.20% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 548,597 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,211,721 shares of NVDA, with a total valuation of $10,925,837,196. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more NVDA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $10,259,017,117 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its NVIDIA Corporation shares by 1.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 27,573,376 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -515,931 shares of NVIDIA Corporation which are valued at $6,519,173,288. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its NVIDIA Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 342,849 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,989,675 shares and is now valued at $5,908,308,860. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of NVIDIA Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.