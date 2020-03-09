2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

The shares of Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Unit Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 13, 2018. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on December 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. MKM Partners was of a view that UNT is Neutral in its latest report on December 06, 2018. SunTrust thinks that UNT is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -98.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -17.79% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.30 while ending the day at $0.31. During the trading session, a total of 3.86 million shares were traded which represents a -42.61% decline from the average session volume which is 2.71 million shares. UNT had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Unit Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UNT 52-week low price stands at $0.29 while its 52-week high price is $16.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.30 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Unit Corporation generated 612000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 190.0%. Unit Corporation has the potential to record -0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on July 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Needham also rated MTSI as Reiterated on June 19, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that MTSI could surge by 19.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.38% to reach $29.91/share. It started the day trading at $24.28 and traded between $22.24 and $24.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTSI’s 50-day SMA is 27.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.16. The stock has a high of $31.86 for the year while the low is $12.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.16%, as 6.61M UNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.36% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 472.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 13.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.19% over the past 90 days while it gained 16.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MTSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 497,141 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,273,183 shares of MTSI, with a total valuation of $121,443,861. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more MTSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,456,020 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares by 12.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,234,038 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 366,604 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. which are valued at $91,911,360. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.