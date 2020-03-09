2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

The shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on February 14, 2020. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Chemours Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Positive rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on August 20, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. Argus was of a view that CC is Hold in its latest report on August 06, 2019. SunTrust thinks that CC is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.49.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.39 while ending the day at $13.47. During the trading session, a total of 4.32 million shares were traded which represents a -36.63% decline from the average session volume which is 3.16 million shares. CC had ended its last session trading at $14.97. The Chemours Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 6.04, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CC 52-week low price stands at $11.71 while its 52-week high price is $41.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Chemours Company generated 943.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -12.5%. The Chemours Company has the potential to record 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on November 30, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Assertio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.59% to reach $3.50/share. It started the day trading at $1.16 and traded between $1.0486 and $1.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ASRT’s 50-day SMA is 1.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.70. The stock has a high of $5.76 for the year while the low is $0.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -68.92%, as 3.45M CC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.48% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.56%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more ASRT shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 803,238 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,529,527 shares of ASRT, with a total valuation of $6,986,594. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ASRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,454,161 worth of shares.

Similarly, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares by 24.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,506,585 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 878,487 shares of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,822,046. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Assertio Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,763,310 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,212,653 shares and is now valued at $4,507,539. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Assertio Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.