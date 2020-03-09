2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA), Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO)

The shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on February 26, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $22 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on February 05, 2020, to Hold the SBRA stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Mizuho Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on December 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SBRA is Neutral in its latest report on October 14, 2019. Citigroup thinks that SBRA is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 8.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.215 while ending the day at $18.75. During the trading session, a total of 4.93 million shares were traded which represents a -135.9% decline from the average session volume which is 2.09 million shares. SBRA had ended its last session trading at $20.11. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 54.35, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.06, with a beta of 0.88. SBRA 52-week low price stands at $17.31 while its 52-week high price is $24.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has the potential to record 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. Even though the stock has been trading at $43.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.34% to reach $54.68/share. It started the day trading at $42.445 and traded between $41.12 and $42.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MO’s 50-day SMA is 47.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.18. The stock has a high of $57.88 for the year while the low is $38.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.27%, as 14.74M SBRA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of Altria Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,192,102 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 147,287,232 shares of MO, with a total valuation of $7,000,562,137. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,488,971,658 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Altria Group Inc. shares by 3.40% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 76,154,552 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,677,624 shares of Altria Group Inc. which are valued at $3,619,625,857. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. decreased its Altria Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,988,057 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 74,628,168 shares and is now valued at $3,547,076,825. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Altria Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.