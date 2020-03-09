2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX), Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

The shares of Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $5 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Himax Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Neutral the HIMX stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on July 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3.50. ROTH Capital was of a view that HIMX is Buy in its latest report on May 30, 2019. Lake Street thinks that HIMX is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 4.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 129.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.33.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.78 while ending the day at $3.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.7 million shares were traded which represents a 3.24% incline from the average session volume which is 1.76 million shares. HIMX had ended its last session trading at $4.10. Himax Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 HIMX 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $5.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Himax Technologies Inc. generated 280.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 200.0%. Himax Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $4.01/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.23% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.06 and traded between $3.6111 and $3.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XNET’s 50-day SMA is 4.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.55. The stock has a high of $7.20 for the year while the low is $1.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.57%, as 4.52M HIMX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.25% of Xunlei Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 976.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -14.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.39% over the past 90 days while it gained 35.77% over the last six months.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile bought more XNET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $13,090,048 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Xunlei Limited shares by 1.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 314,912 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,935 shares of Xunlei Limited which are valued at $1,332,078. In the same vein, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its Xunlei Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 38,489 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 206,948 shares and is now valued at $875,390. Following these latest developments, around 0.38% of Xunlei Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.