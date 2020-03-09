2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG), Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

The shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $6 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GasLog Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on June 25, 2019, to Buy the GLOG stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 22, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that GLOG is Neutral in its latest report on November 02, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that GLOG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by -6.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 23.99.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.23% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.435 while ending the day at $4.46. During the trading session, a total of 902970.0 shares were traded which represents a -2.22% decline from the average session volume which is 883330.0 shares. GLOG had ended its last session trading at $4.86. GasLog Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.87, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 GLOG 52-week low price stands at $4.76 while its 52-week high price is $17.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GasLog Ltd. generated 183.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 21.43%. GasLog Ltd. has the potential to record 0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.84/share, analysts expect it to surge by 56.52% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.00 and traded between $1.75 and $2.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TOCA’s 50-day SMA is 0.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.43. The stock has a high of $11.47 for the year while the low is $0.42. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.14%, as 1.86M GLOG shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 102.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 353.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more TOCA shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 99,220 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,572,765 shares of TOCA, with a total valuation of $786,383. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TOCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $477,170 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Tocagen Inc. shares by 5.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 535,557 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -30,201 shares of Tocagen Inc. which are valued at $267,779. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its Tocagen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 38,620 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 329,250 shares and is now valued at $164,625. Following these latest developments, around 6.41% of Tocagen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.