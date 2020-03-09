2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA), Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

The shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on July 08, 2019, to Neutral the AQUA stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on February 26, 2019. That day the Goldman set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Neutral rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on December 12, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 11. Northcoast was of a view that AQUA is Buy in its latest report on December 07, 2018. Berenberg thinks that AQUA is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 19.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 67.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.75.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.13 while ending the day at $19.30. During the trading session, a total of 5.99 million shares were traded which represents a -674.6% decline from the average session volume which is 772840.0 shares. AQUA had ended its last session trading at $20.34. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.37, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AQUA 52-week low price stands at $11.54 while its 52-week high price is $25.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. generated 194.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -400.0%. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Wedbush also rated AIMT as Reiterated on February 03, 2020, with its price target of $81 suggesting that AIMT could surge by 56.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.83% to reach $47.73/share. It started the day trading at $22.13 and traded between $20.27 and $20.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AIMT’s 50-day SMA is 30.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.90. The stock has a high of $37.00 for the year while the low is $16.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/14/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.83%, as 14.60M AQUA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 29.04% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 5.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more AIMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 310,054 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,622,538 shares of AIMT, with a total valuation of $174,579,805. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AIMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,639,085 worth of shares.

Similarly, Palo Alto Investors LP decreased its Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares by 2.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,380,441 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -91,299 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $104,962,693. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 59,757 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,337,453 shares and is now valued at $103,627,916. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.